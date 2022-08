An earthquake was reported in Obion County on Monday night.

The Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded a 2.6 tremor, just north of the Obion County-Dyer County line just after 10:00.

The earthquake was located near Nicholas Road, and recorded at a depth of 5.1 miles.

In the past six months, reports showed 10 tremors have been recorded in the general area of Monday night’s earthquake.