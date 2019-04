A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported along the New Madrid Fault Line Wednesday evening.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered 6.3 miles northwest of Dyersburg, and 29 miles southwest of Union City.

The earthquake was recorded at occurred at 7:08.

The Geological Survey said that an earthquake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans being able to detect the ground shaking.

No damage has been reported from this earthquake.