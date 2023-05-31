Earthquake Reported in Lake County Late Monday Night

A small earthquake was recorded in Lake County late Monday night.

The Center for Earthquake Information reported a 2.62 earthquake occurred just before 11:00.

The tremor was centered near Chandler Mills Road and Blue Hole Road, approximately two miles east of Ridgely.

Reports indicate eleven other earthquakes have been recorded in the same general area over the past six months, including a 2.7 and 2.2.

Monday night’s earthquake was recorded at a depth of 4.1 miles.