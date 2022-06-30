June 29, 2022
Earthquakes Recorded in Lake County and Obion County

Two small earthquakes were recorded this week in the local area.

Earthquakes in both Lake and Obion County were recorded this week.

The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a 2.0 tremor occurred on Tuesday afternoon around 6:00 in Lake County.

The earthquake was centered just south of the Tennessee-Kentucky State Line near Kentucky Bend.

On Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 in Obion County, a 2.3 registered earthquake was recorded near South Bluff Road.

Reports said both of the tremors were recorded at a depth of about 3.7 miles, with no damage reported.

Charles Choate

