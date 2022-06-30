Earthquakes Recorded in Lake County and Obion County

Earthquakes in both Lake and Obion County were recorded this week.

The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a 2.0 tremor occurred on Tuesday afternoon around 6:00 in Lake County.

The earthquake was centered just south of the Tennessee-Kentucky State Line near Kentucky Bend.

On Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 in Obion County, a 2.3 registered earthquake was recorded near South Bluff Road.

Reports said both of the tremors were recorded at a depth of about 3.7 miles, with no damage reported.