The local region has again received recorded earthquakes this week along the New Madrid Fault.

The Center for Earthquake Research and Information showed a 2.5 tremor was recorded Tuesday morning just after 11:00 in New Madrid.

This tremor was joined in the Missouri bootheel by a 1.7 reading near Portegville on Tuesday, and a 1.7 on Monday near Lilbourn.

Obion County Emergency Management Director Danny Jowers said the recent activity on the fault is prompting conversation and concern.

Statistics indicate six recorded earthquakes have occurred in the area over the last seven days, with 25 recorded over the last 30 days.