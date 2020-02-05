Several small earthquakes have been recorded in Northwest Tennessee and Southeast Missouri over the past few days.

In Lake County, just southwest of Ridgely, the Geological Survey indicated a 1.3 quake was measured around 12:30 on Tuesday morning, with a 1.7 recorded at approximately the same location early Saturday morning.

A magnitude 2.8 earthquake was reported just northwest of Dyersburg on Monday night at 11:45.

In Southeast Missouri, a 1.6 tremor was recorded on Tuesday morning just before 11:00.

This was located North of Marston in New Madrid County.