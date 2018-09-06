The TBI is asking for the public’s help in providing information about a homicide that took place more than 30 years ago.

On January 1, 1985, TBI agents were requested to work with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the homicide of a female whose body was found along I-75.

Autopsy results revealed the victim had likely died several days prior to her body being discovered. Investigators were unable to determine the identity of the victim and she was listed as a Jane Doe.

Last month, agents were made aware of a blog that focused on missing persons cases. One of the individuals listed on the website was Tina Marie McKenney Farmer, born 3/7/63, who was reportedly missing from Indiana.

Ms. Farmer matched the description of the unidentified female found in Campbell County.

Farmer’s fingerprints were compared against the postmortem prints of the victim, resulting in a match. At this time, TBI Agents and Intelligence Analysts are working with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department to obtain additional information about the victim. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

TBI agents are hoping the public can help provide information that may help solve the murder of Tina Farmer. If you have information about this homicide, specifically any knowledge about individuals Ms. Farmer may have been with before her death, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...