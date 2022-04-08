Easter Egg Hunts Scheduled in Local Area

Several Easter Egg hunts are scheduled for Saturday around the area.

The Martin Parks and Recreation Egg Hunt will start today at 10:00.

The Easter Egg Hunt is sponsored by the City of Martin, Union City Coca-Cola and WCMT/Star 95.1.

Union City Coca-Cola will provide the prizes for those who find the Golden Egg in each hunt.

The Martin Kiwanis Club is also sponsoring the Easter Egg Coloring contest.

The City of South Fulton and Fulton Park Board will host an Easter Egg Hunt on the front lawn of the Municipal Complex in South Fulton.

The Easter Egg hunt will be for ages 0-thru-10, with registration to begin at 11:00 and hunting starting at 12:00.

Children ages 11-thru-15 can sign up for a drawing for hover boards.

The event will include the Fire Department open house, the Easter Bunny, Air Evac, the open Railroad Museum and hot dogs and chips being served.

An Easter Egg hunt will take place in Hickman at 1:00.

Children age 3-to-15 can hunt eggs at Floyd Keith Park, with the Easter Bunny in attendance.

Over $1,000 in Golden Eggs will be available, with prizes to include bicycles and hoverboards.

T-shirts will also be given away while they last.