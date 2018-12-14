Eastside Cemetery in Martin will host a Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday morning.

The ceremony at the cemetery is one of more than 1,400 ceremonies taking place across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington Nati0nal Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,200 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas.

Saturday’s ceremony will include the Posting of Colors by the US Air Force Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol Color Guard, and Ceremonial Wreath-Laying by the Color Guard and Honor Guard, as well as representatives from each military branch.

The keynote speaker will be Brigadier General Doug Hayhurst, Commander of the Mississippi State Guard.

The Wreaths Across America ceremony at Eastside Cemetery is Saturday at 11:00.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...