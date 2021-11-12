Easy link to donate online for St. John’s Radiothon

Those wishing to make a donation to this year’s St. John’s Radiothon now have an easier way to contribute.

St. John’s Community Services Regional Director Dwayne Webb says there’s now a simple way to make donations to the Radiothon online.

Donors can go to http://sjcs.org/radiothon21 and make a donation for this year’s Radiothon.

This year’s St. John’s Radiothon is Thursday morning from 6:00 to 9:00 on WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning” and Facebook Live.

The goal for this year is $30,000 dollars.

All money raised goes to St. John’s Community Services for special needs adults and the services St. John’s provides.

During next week’s Radiothon, you’ll learn more about their work, hear individual success stories, and have the opportunity to make a life-changing donation.