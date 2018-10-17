Courtney Echols has been named the new Program Director for the Weakley County Prevention Coalition.

Echols was appointed WCPC Program Director by the Coalition Board of Directors and Martin Housing Authority following the resignation of former director Suzanne Harper.

Echols takes the role after three years as the Coalition’s program Coordinator and is in the process of obtaining her Prevention Specialist Certification.

Meanwhile, Harper has officially joined Twin Oaks Technology as Marketing and Public Relations Director.

