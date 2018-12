Newly-appointed Gleason Police Chief Paul Edelman will assume the chief’s duties on January 2nd.

Gleason Mayor Diane Poole tells Thunderbolt Radio News, Edelman has informed her he will be taking the position and will assume leadership of the Gleason Police Department on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Edelman, who’s lived in Gleason for the past 18 years, was appointed to the position by the Gleason City Board last Thursday night by a 3-2 vote.

