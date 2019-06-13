Residents can learn about edible and native plants growing along the Brian Brown Memorial Greenway Saturday morning during the first “Edible Walk.”

Northwest Tennessee Local Food Network Executive Director Samantha Goyret tells Thunderbolt Radio News what the “Edible Walk” is.

Miss Goyret says people will find many plants along the Greenway that they can add to their diet.

The walk is free, but a $5 dollar suggested donation goes toward the Brian Brown Memorial Foundation for the upkeep and beautification of the Greenway.

The “Edible Walk” begins Saturday morning at 9:00 at the Martin Farmers Market.

(photo: City of Martin)