Education Summit set for Friday in Jackson

The 2023 West Tennessee Education Summit, hosted by the WestTeach class of 2022, will be held Friday from 8:00 until noon at the UT Agriculture Research and Education Center in Jackson.

The summit will bring together communities, business leaders, school and district leaders, and high school students to showcase best practices inside the classroom and discuss ways to implement change.

WestTeach is a teacher-development initiative created as a class project by UT Martin’s WestStar Leadership Program class of 2017. The Leaders Education Foundation is the signature sponsor for WestTeach.

The March 10 program will explore possible curriculum changes to enhance workforce development and opportunities for West Tennessee students.

The COVID-19 pandemic hindered opportunities to develop important relationships among colleagues, community members, post-secondary educators and local industries.

This year’s summit will provide a forum that explores opening classrooms back up to colleagues, communities, colleges and commerce.

The event will include a best-practices exposition, several panel discussions and guest speakers.