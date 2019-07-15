Former Union City High School standout pitcher Peyton Edwards has signed to play at Freed-Hardeman University.

Communications director Mike Hutchens said the Golden Tornadoes left-hander will play for the Lions, who are coming off of back-to-back 47 win seasons and two trips to the NAIA World Series.

Edwards compiled a (24-3) record with 216 strikeouts during the last three seasons at Union City.

Edwards reportedly choose Freed-Hardeman over several other schools, including Murray State.

He plans to major in law, and or politics while in Henderson.

Edwards is the son of Steve Edwards and Angie and Jarod Carr.