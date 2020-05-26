AP – News reports say an effigy of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was hung in a tree near the state Capitol during a protest rally Sunday billed as a Patriot Day celebration of constitutional rights.

The development in Frankfort drew rebukes from politicians from both major parties.

Local news reports said the effigy was placed in a tree with a sign reading “Sic Semper Tyrannis” and that dozens of people had gathered.

The reports said those included supporters of the right to bear arms and opponents of the governor’s restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Beshear’s office had no immediate public response to the display.