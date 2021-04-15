Eight Skyhawks Football standouts garner postseason All-OVC honors

The 2020-21 All-OVC football teams were released Thursday as eight UT Martin players were voted among the league’s elite by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.

UT Martin was represented on the All-OVC first team by junior wide receiver Colton Dowell, junior safety Deven Sims and graduate corner back Jay Woods. The Skyhawks also saw senior wide receiver Donnell Williams, senior tight end Rodney Williams II, junior offensive lineman Matthan Hatchie, senior nickel JaQuez Akins and freshman kicker Tyler Larco earn second team honors.

Austin Peay wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson was named Offensive Player of the Year, Jacksonville State safety Nicario Harper was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year while first-year Murray State head coach Dean Hood earned the Roy Kidd OVC Coach of the Year honor. Austin Peay quarterback Drayen Ellis and Tennessee State running back Devon Starling were named Co-Freshman of the Year.

As a Preseason All-OVC pick, Dowell lived up to the hype this spring for the Skyhawks by leading the OVC with 40 receptions while ranking second in the league with 459 yards and four touchdowns on the campaign. The Lebanon, Tenn. native ranked 21st nationally in both receiving touchdowns and receiving yards. He tallied 11.5 yards per reception and 65.6 yards per game – which ranked third in the OVC. He tallied one 100-yard receiving performance in the season-finale with six catches for 105 yards and one touchdown against Tennessee Tech (Apr. 11). He also tallied a pair of touchdown receptions along with 59 yards against Southeast Missouri (Apr. 3).

Sims posted a huge campaign in his first season as a full-time starter by leading the team with 60 total tackles – including 29 solo stops – while recording 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. His 60 tackles ranked fourth in the OVC while his 29 solo tackles ranked third. The Smyrna, Tenn. native also contributed in the secondary with four pass breakups which ranked in the top-10 in the league while adding a pair of quarterback hurries. He rounded out his stat-line with a forced fumble against Tennessee State. Arguably his best game came against No. 10 ranked Jacksonville State (March 14) when he tallied a career-high 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Woods had an immediate impact for the Skyhawks in his debut season by slotting right into the starting cornerback role where he started all seven games. The South Alabama graduate transfer tallied 23 tackles on the season and 2.0 tackles for loss while recovering a fumble and recording a quarterback hurry. Where he left his mark was in the secondary as one of the league’s top pass defenders, leading the OVC in pass breakups with nine. The Pinson, Ala. native tallied a season-high four tackles in the season-opener against Murray State (Feb. 28) while recording four pass breakups in the comeback win at Austin Peay (March 21).

Donnell Williams posted a breakout campaign for the Skyhawks this season en route to his first All-OVC honor. The St. Louis, Mo. native tallied 29 receptions for 445 yards and three touchdowns. His 15.3 yards per catch ranked first in the OVC while ranking amongst league leaders in several categories including receiving yards per game (74.2, second), yards (third), touchdowns (fifth) and receptions (seventh). He tallied a pair of 100-yard receiving games against No. 10 Jacksonville State (March 14) and Southeast Missouri (Apr. 3) while tallying touchdown grabs against Eastern Illinois (March 7), Austin Peay (March 21) and Tennessee State (March 28).

Rodney Williams II seamlessly transitioned from wide receiver to tight end this season and was rewarded by earning his first All-OVC selection after a standout campaign. The senior tallied 30 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.3 receptions per game and 10.9 yards per reception. The Memphis, Tenn. native ranked first amongst tight ends in all offensive categories while sitting amongst the OVC leaders in receptions (fifth), receiving yards (seventh), touchdowns (fifth) and receptions per game (sixth). His best game came against Eastern Illinois (March 7) where he posted career-highs with eight receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Hatchie made an immediate impact for the Skyhawks on the offensive line by playing and starting in all seven games at either center or guard in the spring. Hailing from Haleiwa, Hawaii, Hatchie did not miss a single offensive snap this season and graded out at 84 percent or better every contest. The versatile lineman played multiple positions and tallied 60 knockdowns up front.

A Starkville, Miss. native, Akins earned his second straight All-OVC honor after ranking third on the team with 38 combined tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss. He also tallied four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry. The hard-hitting safety ranked second in the OVC with two forced fumbles while his two fumble recoveries rank first nationally. He tallied a season-high nine tackles and a fumble recovery against Southeast Missouri (Apr. 3) while notching two tackles for loss and another fumble recovery against Murray State (Feb. 28).

Larco took over the reigns of the kicking duties as a redshirt-freshman and was nearly automatic en route postseason honors. A two-time OVC Specialist of the Week, Larco made 10-of-12 field goal attempts on the year – including a season-long 47-yard attempt. He also converted 17-of-18 point after attempts for a total of 47 points on the season to lead the team. The Miami, Fla. native led the OVC by making 83.3 percent of his field goal attempts while sitting amongst league leaders in kick scoring (second), field goals made per game (second) and PAT kicking percentage (third). His most notable contest came against Austin Peay (March 21) when he made 3-of-3 field goal attempts – including a game-winning 46-yard field goal as time expired – to earn STATS Perform FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

2020-21 All-OVC Football Teams and Award Winners

OVC Offensive Player of the Year: DeAngelo Wilson (WR), Austin Peay

OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Nicario Harper (SAF), Jacksonville State

OVC Co-Freshman of the Year: Draylen Ellis (QB), Austin Peay

OVC Co-Freshman of the Year: Devon Starling (RB), Tennessee State

Roy Kidd OVC Coach of the Year: Dean Hood, Murray State

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Zion Webb, Jacksonville State

RB – Devon Starling, Tennessee State

RB – Geno Hess, Southeast Missouri

FB – Ben Johnson, Tennessee State

WR – DeAngelo Wilson, Austin Peay

WR – Colton Dowell, UT Martin

WR – LaMartez Brooks, Murray State

WR – Zack Smith, Southeast Missouri

TE – Trae Barry, Jacksonville State

OT – Tylan Grable, Jacksonville State

OG – Jaden Rosenthall, Southeast Missouri

OC – Levi Nesler, Murray State

OG – Cam Hill, Jacksonville State

OT – Bucky Williams, Austin Peay

OT – Cam Durley, Tennessee State

OT – Jacob Vance, Murray State

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DE – DJ Coleman, Jacksonville State

DT – Davoan Hawkins, Tennessee State

DT – Bryson Donnell, Southeast Missouri

DE – Chris Tucker, Tennessee Tech

OLB – Jaylen Swain, Jacksonville State

ILB – Eric Samuta, Murray State

ILB – Jason Johnson, Eastern Illinois

ILB – Jack McDonald, Austin Peay

OLB – Scotty Humpich, Murray State

CB – Marcis Floyd, Murray State

SAF – Nicario Harper, Jacksonville State

SAF – Deven Sims, UT Martin

CB – Jay Woods, UT Martin

NICKEL – Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay

FIRST-TEAM SPECIALISTS

K – Antonio Zita, Tennessee State

P – Zach Haynes, Southeast Missouri

KR – Michael Pettway, Jacksonville State

PR – Malik Honeycutt, Murray State

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Preston Rice, Murray State

RB – Damonta Witherspoon, Murray State

RB – Josh Samuel, Jacksonville State

WR – Cam Wyche, Tennessee State

WR – Donnell Williams, UT Martin

WR – Jacob Bell, Murray State

WR – Ahmad Edwards, Jacksonville State

TE – Rodney Williams II, UT Martin

OC – Shyron Rodgers, Southeast Missouri

OC – Matthan Hatchie, UT Martin

OC – Zack Cangelosi, Jacksonville State

OG – Colby McKee, Austin Peay

OT – Robert Holmes, Austin Peay

OG – Mike Rhoades, Tennessee Tech

OG – Seth Johnson, Austin Peay

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DE – Umstead Sanders, Jacksonville State

DT – Izaiah Reed, Murray State

DT – Lemuel Gordon, Jacksonville State

DE – Ethan Edmondson, Murray State

OLB – James Green, Tennessee State

ILB – Marshall Clark, Jacksonville State

ILB – Alec Long, Murray State

ILB – Markail Benton, Jacksonville State

OLB – Omardrick Douglas, Southeast Missouri

CB – Mark Williams, Eastern Illinois

SAF – Josh Green, Tennessee State

SAF – Josh Reliford, Tennessee Tech

CB – Jacquez Payton, Jacksonville State

NICKEL – JaQuez Akins, UT Martin

SECOND-TEAM SPECIALISTS

K – Tyler Larco, UT Martin

P – Kaleb Mosley, Tennessee State

KR – Matt Judd, Eastern Illinois

PR – Shabari Davis, Southeast Missouri

ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM

QB – Draylen Ellis, Austin Peay

RB – Brian Snead, Austin Peay

SAF – Nicario Harper, Jacksonville State

OLB – Jaylen Swain, Jacksonville State

RB – Josh Samuel, Jacksonville State

RB – Damonta Witherspoon, Murray State

DE – Ethan Edmondson, Murray State

DT – Davoan Hawkins, Tennessee State

RB – Devon Starling, Tennessee State

WR – Cam Wyche, Tennessee State

CB – Jyron Gilmore, Tennessee Tech

(UTM Sports Information)