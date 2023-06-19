Eight Skyhawks named to OVC 75th Anniversary Football Team

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The 2022-23 academic year marked the 75th anniversary of the Ohio Valley Conference, which began in 1948 and currently ranks as the eighth-oldest Division I Conference.

As part of the celebration of the storied accomplishments of the League, a Committee working in conjunction with current and former schools, captured the “best-of-the-best” in each sport and celebrate the top athletes in league history with 75th Anniversary Teams across all OVC sports. A similar listing was compiled during the 40th and 50th anniversaries of the league.

The Skyhawks had eight honorees on the 75th Anniversary Teams including two UT Martin Hall of Fame inductees with Derek Carr and Don Chapman joining the list along with standouts Tony Bell, Colton Dowell, Ben Johnson, Dontrell Miller and head coach Jason Simpson.

Tony Bell (2011-14)

Bell was a two-time All-American in 2013 and 2014 after posting some of the best defensive campaigns in program history. The Memphis, Tenn. native earned back-to-back All-OVC first team honors left and UT Martin as the program’s all-time leader with 22.5 sacks while ranking third with 45.0 tackles for loss in his career. In 2013, his 10.5 sacks led the OVC and ranked sixth nationally while his 15.0 tackles for loss also paced the league. He finished his career 237 total tackles, 45.0 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and two interceptions – including one returned for a touchdown.

Derek Carr (2008-12)

Carr played for UT Martin from 2008-12 and was quite simply one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Ohio Valley Conference history as he still ranks in the league’s top-10 in pass completions (665, fifth), passing touchdowns (69, fifth), passing yards (8,428, seventh) and total offense (8,484, eighth). He was named to the All-OVC second team squad as a senior in 2012, shattering the school’s single-season record for pass completions (264), passing yards (3,276) and touchdowns (31). That same season the McKenzie, Tenn. native also set an NCAA record for passing efficiency (42-of-46, school records of 560 yards and seven touchdowns) at OVC rival Murray State.

Don Chapman (2004-07)

A Marietta, Ga. native, Chapman rushed for over 1,000 yards in all four seasons in a Skyhawk uniform, becoming just the 14th Division-I player (and only Ohio Valley Conference player) to ever accomplish that feat. A four-time all-conference honoree, he was named an All-American in 2006, the same year he helped lead the Skyhawks to their first-ever OVC championship. He ranks No. 1 in UT Martin history in career rushing yards (5,017), single-season rushing yards (1,412 in 2006) and most rushing yards in a game (272 at Southeast Missouri in 2004).

Colton Dowell (2017-22)

Dowell enjoyed a decorated career for the Skyhawks while claiming four consecutive All-OVC honors. The Lebanon, Tenn. native ranks as the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards with 2,796 yards while also ranking third in career receptions (177) and touchdowns (19). Playing a key role in the program’s first back-to-back league championships in 2021 and 2022, he also set a program record by eclipsing 100 receiving yards in 12 contests. Following his collegiate career, he was selected in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Ben Johnson (2010-13)

A 2013 All-American, Johnson ranked as the program’s annual tackle leader for three consecutive seasons from 2011-13, including back-to-back seasons over the century mark. The Primm Springs, Tenn. native was rewarded for his strong play by earning a pair of All-OVC first team honors after pacing the OVC in tackles per game in both 2012 and 2013. He finished his career with 330 total tackles – ranking seventh in program history – while also adding 25.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 10 passes defended, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Dontrell Miller (2006-08)

A 2008 All-American, Miller had a knack for finding the endzone in a record-setting campaign. The Demopolis, Ala. native set a NCAA record by returning three fumble recoveries for a touchdown in a single season while also helping the team set a FCS mark with six touchdown. He finished his career with 200 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 18 passes defended, six interceptions, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries – including five defensive touchdowns.

Deven Sims (2017-22)

Sims wrapped up his career with three consecutive All-OVC first team honors. The Smyrna, Tenn. native paced the team in total tackles in both 2020 and 2021 while finishing his career with 259 total stops – including 18.5 tackles for loss – while adding 18 passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. His best season came in 2021 when he ranked second in the OVC with 93 tackles while anchoring a defense which won back-to-back OVC championships for the first time in program history.

Jason Simpson (2006-Present)

Simpson has been at the helm of the best period of UT Martin football history. Serving as head coach since 2006, Simpson ranks as one of the OVC’s all-time leaders with 107 wins while claiming three OVC championships in 2006, 2021 and 2022. He has been especially fruitful in OVC play where he has posted an 82-47 record (63.6 winning percentage) while winning a pair of OVC Coach of the Year honors. A four-time finalist for the Eddie Robinson FCS Coach of the Year, he has led the Skyhawks to 10 Sgt. York Trophys while mentored 29 All-Americans and 147 All-OVC honorees.

Below is a listing of the top football student-athletes and coaches in OVC history.

Football

Joe Alvino (OL), Eastern Kentucky (1973-76)

Eugene Amano (OL), Southeast Missouri (2000-03)

Bennie Anderson (RB), Tennessee State (1996-99)

Kelvin “Earthquake” Anderson (RB), Southeast Missouri (1992-94)

Charles Anthony (RB), Tennessee State (2001-04)

Keith Atchley (DL), Middle Tennessee (1962-65)

Anthony Bass (LB), Tennessee State (2011-14)

Bernie Behrendt (RB/LB), Murray State (1949-52)

Tony Bell (LB), UT Martin (2011-14)

Yeremiah Bell (DB), Eastern Kentucky (1999-02)

Tim Benford (WR/RS), Tennessee Tech (2008-11)

Steve Bird (WR), Eastern Kentucky (1979-82)

DJ Bleisath (DE), Tennessee Tech (1998-02)

Lawrence Brame (DL), Western Kentucky (1967-70)

Bob Bible (LB), Austin Peay (1974-77)

Chad Bratzke, Eastern Kentucky (1990-93)

Marlon Bridges (DB), Jacksonville State (2016-19)

Casey Brockman (QB), Murray State (2009-12)

Jimmie Brooks (RB), Eastern Kentucky (1968-71)

Jim Burt (DB/RB), Western Kentucky (1961-64)

Charles Carpenter (OT), Murray State (1971-74)

Chip Carpenter (OT), Western Kentucky (1974-77)

Derek Carr (QB), UT Martin (2008-12)

Wally Chambers (DL), Eastern Kentucky (1969-72)

Don Chapman (RB), UT Martin (2004-07)

Tim Chilcutt (DB), Austin Peay (1962-65)

John Christopher (P), Morehead State (1979-82)

Mike Clark (RB), Akron (1984-86)

George Claxton (DL), Middle Tennessee (1964-67)

Dan Connolly (OL) Southeast Missouri (2001-04)

Rico Council (DB), Tennessee State (2007-11)

Colton Dowell (WR), UT Martin (2017-22)

Casey Dunn (OL), Jacksonville State (2013-16)

George Dykes (DL), Middle Tennessee (1961-63)

Kadeem Edwards (OL), Tennessee State (2009-13)

Chad Evitts (LB), Tennessee Tech (1997-00)

Dino Fanti (DL), Eastern Illinois (2012-15)

George Floyd (DB), Eastern Kentucky (1978-81)

Cortland Finnegan (DB), Samford (2003-06)

Drew Forbes (OL), Southeast Missouri (2015-18)

Randy Fuller (DB), Tennessee State (1990-93)

Jimmy Garoppolo (QB), Eastern Illinois (2010-13)

Michael German, Tennessee State (2011-14)

Al Giordano (OL), Murray State (1954-56)

Rick Green (LB), Western Kentucky (1972-75)

Kevin Greve (OG), Eastern Kentucky (1978-81)

Don Griffin (DB), Middle Tennessee (1982-85)

Elois Grooms (DL), Tennessee Tech (1971-74)

Kamu Grugier-Hill (LB), Eastern Illinois (2012-15)

Jim Guice (QB), Eastern Kentucky (1965-68)

Zach Hall (LB), Southeast Missouri (2016-19)

Gavin Hallford (K), Jacksonville State (2004-08)

James Hand (OG), Eastern Kentucky (1993-95)

Elroy Harris (RB), Eastern Kentucky (1985-88)

Henry Harris (RB), Southeast Missouri (2008-10)

Rob Hart (K), Murray State (1995-99)

Dave Haverdick (DL), Morehead State (1966-69)

Fred Harvey (LB), Eastern Kentucky (1983-86)

Geno Hess (RB), Southeast Missouri (2018-present)

Efrem Hill (WR), Samford (2001-04)

Terrence Holt (RB/RS), Austin Peay (2007-10)

Ernie House (QB), Eastern Kentucky (1974-77)

KD Humphries (QB), Murray State (2012-16)

Jerry Hurst (DL), Middle Tennessee (1956-57)

John Jackson (OT), Eastern Kentucky (1984-87)

Darius Jackson (DE), Jacksonville State (2014-17)

Kordell Jackson (DB), Austin Peay (2017-21)

DaMarcus James (RB), Jacksonville State (2011-14)

Eli Jenkins (QB), Jacksonville State (2013-16)

Ben Johnson (DB), UT Martin (2010-13)

Aaron Jones (DL), Eastern Kentucky (1984-87)

Austen Lane (DL), Murray State (2006-09)

Justin Lea (OL), Jacksonville State (2014-17)

Doug Linebarger (LB), East Tennessee (1967-69)

Virgil Livers (DB), Western Kentucky (1971-74)

Erik Lora (WR), Eastern Illinois (2009-13)

Terry Love (DB), Murray State (1979-80)

Gilbert Mains (DL), Murray State (1948-51)

Aaron Marsh (WR), Eastern Kentucky (1964-67)

Ed McFarland (DB), Murray State (1975-78)

Paul McRoberts (WR) Southeast Missouri (2012-15)

Sean Middleton (OL), Southeast Missouri (2006-10)

Dontrell Miller (DB), UT Martin (2006-08)

Dickie Moore (RB), Western Kentucky (1965-68)

Dee Mostiller (WR), Middle Tennessee (1993-96)

John Ogles (RB), Austin Peay (1963-66)

Ray Oldham (DB), Middle Tennessee (1969-72)

Frank Omiyale (OL), Tennessee Tech (2001-04)

Josh Pearson (WR), Jacksonville State (2017-19)

Blake Peiffer (LB), Southeast Missouri (2009-12)

Anthony Pleasant (DL), Tennessee State (1987-89)

Willie Ponder (WR), Southeast Missouri (2001-02)

Troymaine Pope (RB), Jacksonville State (2012-15)

Kelly Potter (K), Middle Tennessee (1981-84)

Walter Powell, (WR), Murray State (2010-13)

Michael Proctor (QB), Murray State (1986-89)

Nick Ricks (LB), Eastern Illinois (2000-03)

Harold “Red” Roberts (WR), Austin Peay (1967-70)

Dominique Rogers-Cromartie (DB), Tennessee State (2004-07)

Craig Rolle (WR), Tennessee Tech (1975-79)

Tony Romo (QB), Eastern Illinois (1999-02)

Chris Rowland (WR/RS), Tennessee State (2016-19)

Angel Rubio (DL), Southeast Missouri (1993-97)

Marvin Satterly (OG), Western Kentucky (1950-53)

Matt Scheible (QB), Southeast Missouri (2008-11)

Larry Schreiber (RB), Tennessee Tech (1966-69)

Larry Shipp (WR), Tennessee Tech (2004-07)

Collin Seibert (OL), Eastern Illinois (2011-14)

Devaunte Sigler (DL), Jacksonville State (2014-15)

Phil Simms (QB), Morehead State (1975-78)

David Simonhoff (P), Southeast Missouri (2003-06)

Devin Sims (SAF), UT Martin (2017-22)

Marvin Slatterly (OL), Western Kentucky (1950-53)

Bonnie Sloan (DL), Austin Peay (1969-72)

Flavious Smith (DL), Tennessee Tech (1949-51)

Chris Sullivan (OC), Eastern Kentucky (1981-84)

Chris Swartz (QB), Morehead State (1987-90)

Everett Talbert (RB), Eastern Kentucky (1973-76)

J.R. Taylor (RB), Eastern Illinois (1999-02)

Robert Taylor (CB), Tennessee Tech (1993-96)

Teddy Taylor (DL), Eastern Kentucky (1966-69)

Marquis Terry (RB), Southeast Missouri (2017-18)

Markus Thomas (RB), Eastern Kentucky (1989-92)

Larry Tillman (QB), Murray State (1966-69)

Branon Vaughn (DE), Tennessee Tech (1995-99)

Lonnie Warwick (LB), Tennessee Tech (1961-63)

Vincent Webb (RB), Eastern Illinois (2003-06)

DeAngelo Wilson (WR), Austin Peay (2017-20)

Jaison Williams (DL), Austin Peay (2016-18)

Javarris Williams (RB), Tennessee State (2016-18)

Kentel Williams (RB), Austin Peay (2016-19)

Nathan Williams (LB), Murray State (2003, 2005-08)

Kristian Wilkerson (WR), Southeast Missouri (2015-19)

Bobby Young (RB), Middle Tennessee (1951-53)

Jim Youngblood (LB), Tennessee Tech (1969-72)

Coaches of Note

L.C. Cole, Tennessee State

Boots Donnelly, Austin Peay/Middle Tennessee

Jack Crowe, Jacksonville State

Jimmy Feix, Western Kentucky

John Grass, Jacksonville State

Roy Kidd, Eastern Kentucky

Houston Nutt, Murray State

Jason Simpson, UT Martin

Bob Spoo, Eastern Illinois

Wilburn Tucker, Tennessee Tech

Don Wade, Tennessee Tech