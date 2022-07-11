Eight Skyhawks named to the Bluebloods 2022 Preseason All-Conference Team

The defending OVC league champions were well represented on The Bluebloods 2022 Preseason All-Conference Team as eight UT Martin football players garnered preseason honors – the most in the conference.

The group of running back Zak Wallace, wide receiver Colton Dowell, offensive center Matthan Hatchie, offensive guard Gavin Olson, and offensive tackle Lamar Morgan represented the offense.

Meanwhile, the trio of defensive lineman Eyabi Anoma, linebacker John H. Ford II and safety Deven Sims highlighted the defensive squad.

Wallace was a breakout performer in his redshirt-freshman season, tallying 148 carries for 807 yards and 15 touchdowns. The tailback ranked second in the league amongst running backs in yards per carry (5.5 ypc) while leading the league and ranking and sixth nationally with 15 rushing touchdowns. His 15 touchdowns ranked tied for third in the program’s single-season history while tallying multiple scores in four contests. He became the first Skyhawk to tally at least three touchdowns in a game since 2014 when he ran for three in a win over Murray State while also tallying two against Eastern Illinois, Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech.

Dowell picked up his third All-OVC selection despite seeing his season shortened due to injury after just six games. Even with limited action he still ranked amongst the best receivers in the league with 22 receptions for 398 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 66.3 yards per game and 18.1 yards per receptions to lead the team in both categories. He began the season with his sixth career 100-yard receiving performance against Western Kentucky, tallying six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. He added another touchdown in a road win over nationally ranked Jacksonville State. For his career he ranks ninth in program history with 1,760 receiving yards.

Hatchie earned his second straight All-OVC honor after once again anchoring an impressive offensive line at the center position. He graded out at 89 percent or better in each game while tallying 101 knockdowns. In the middle of an offensive unit which ranked eighth nationally in sacks allowed during the regular season, he gave up only one sack in 362 attempts. The durable standout played every snap except for mop-up time against Murray State while serving as a leader of the group with his toughness and makeup. Offensively, the unit led a team which ranked 15th nationally with 207.6 rushing yards per game.

Olson played and started in all 13 games at right guard last season. He graded out at 84 percent or better in each game while tallying 95 knockdowns. He helped anchor an offensive unit which ranked eighth nationally in sacks allowed during the regular season. The sophomore guard transitioned from tackle inside to be right guard and has been a mainstay on the unit starting since he was a true freshman. As a whole the unit leads the way for an offense which ranked 15th nationally with 207.6 rushing yards per game.

Morgan played in 12 games while starting in eight games in his debut season with the Skyhawks despite battling injuries at right tackle. He graded out at 84 percent or better in each game while tallying 73 knockdowns. He helped anchor an offensive unit which ranked eighth nationally in sacks allowed during the regular season. The newcomer helped a unit which ranked 15th nationally with 207.6 rushing yards per game.

Anoma made a big impact in his debut season with the Skyhawks, tallying 36 combined tackles – including 14 solo and 22 assists – while notching 9.5 tackles for loss totaling 53 yards. The former Alabama product not only led the team but sat atop the OVC leaderboard with 6.0 sacks on the season while his 8.0 tackles for loss during conference play ranked second. His best game of the season came against Austin Peay when he tallied eight tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and blocked a potential go-ahead field goal in the final seconds to claim Stats Perform FCS National Defensive Player of the Week honors along with OVC Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Week accolades. He also posted a multi-sack performance against Eastern Illinois on back-to-back plays.

Ford posted a big year en route to his first All-OVC selection by combining for 88 tackles – including 44 solo and 44 assists – while notching 5.0 tackles for loss totaling 17 yards. The ball-hawk defender tallied four interceptions – ranking fourth in the OVC – while returning one 75 yards for a touchdown against Tennessee State. He also registered three quarterback hurries and four pass breakups. He has shown the ability to rack up tackles in bunches to sit eighth in the OVC, tallying four double-digit tackle performances against Eastern Illinois, Tennessee State, Southeast Missouri and Montana State.

Sims earned his second straight All-OVC first team selection after leading the team with 93 total tackles – including 45 solo and 48 assisted stops – while notching 6.0 tackles for loss totaling 23 yards. He also recorded an interception, two pass breakups and three quarterback hurries. The team leader in tackles for the past two seasons has recorded six games in double figures in his career – including four last year against Western Kentucky, Murray State, Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri.

The OVC will announce its official predicted order of finish preseason poll and preseason All-OVC teams on Tuesday, July 19 as part of its annual Media Day festivities.

