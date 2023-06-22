Eight weeks until high school football season begins

The 2023 high school football season begins eight weeks from today.

Westview and Dresden kick off the campaign on Thursday, August 17, at UT Martin. The Chargers and Lions meet to open the season for the 12th time in 13 years. Last season, Dresden defeated Westview 28-13. Both teams finished 2022 with a record of 9-3 and ended their seasons in the second round of the state playoffs.

Then on Friday, August 18, Gleason visits Fulton County and Greenfield hosts Perry County.

The Gleason Bulldogs went 5-5 last season and missed making a second consecutive playoff appearance. After their 1-8 finish last year, the Greenfield Yellowjackets welcome back Don Pitt as head coach. (See related story here.)

Westview moves to Class 3A in football this season. The Chargers will compete in Region 7-3A with Bolivar, Covington, Dyersburg, Liberty, McNairy Central, Ripley and Scotts Hill.

Dresden, Gleason and Greenfield are members of Region 7-1A with Halls, Humboldt, Lake County, South Fulton and Union City.