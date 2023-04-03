“Elder Care” topic of Kiwanis program

Lindee McCurley (center), a 2023 member of Leadership Weakley County (LWC), was guest speaker at the March 29 meeting of the Martin Kiwanis Club where she discussed the topic “Elder Care: Education, Safety, and Abuse Prevention.”

With her (l to r) are fellow LWC members Alex Britt and Jennifer Black Smiley, Kiwanis president Ann Gathers (who presented a certificate of appreciation showing that donation is being made in her honor to Martin Public Library), and LWC member Anna Clark.

Since LWC began in 1990, each class has worked on a community project, and the current class chose this focus on elder care.

Lindee explained that some actions everyone can do to prevent elder abuse include the following: listen to older people and caregivers to understand their challenges and provide support, educate one another about the signs of abuse and how to get help, report suspected abuse or neglect as soon as possible, build a community that fosters social connections, and reach out to professional services for support.

She also encouraged everyone to attend the June 14 event at Martin Public Library sponsored by the Elder Justice Coalition.

(Anna Clark, Martin Kiwanis Club)