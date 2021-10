Funeral services for Eleanor Jane LaFleur-Garlitz, age 9, of Martin, will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 10:30 at First Methodist Church in Martin.

Visitation will be Friday, October 15, 2021, from 5:00 until 7:00 at the church.

Eleanor is survived by her parents, Dr. Richard Garlitz and Dr. Rene LaFleur, who are both history professors at UT Martin.

Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge of arrangements.