Election Commission votes for convenient voting centers, including one in District 1, pending Frontier costs

In a special-called meeting Thursday night, the Weakley County Election Commission voted in favor of convenient voting centers, including one in District 1 for Palmersville and Latham, pending a cost estimate from Frontier.

The proposed voting centers would allow registered voters the convenience of voting anywhere in the county, instead of at their precinct.

With the lack of internet in the northern portion of District 1, a motion to proceed with the convenient voting center might take away the Palmersville and Latham voting precincts, unless internet service could somehow be provided.

Before the Commission voted, Chairman John Robert Freeman asked Administrator of Elections Alex Britt if putting a convenient voting center in District 1 was a possibility.

Chairman Freeman then called for the vote…

The Election Commission will reconvene Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 at the Election Commission Office in Dresden.