It’s Election Day across the nation and voters in Obion County can cast their votes from 8:00 until 7:00.

Election Administrator Leigh Schlager said 9,610 early votes have already been cast, representing almost 45-percent of the county’s registered voters.

Today, Obion County voters have 12 polling locations across the county to cast their ballots.

In Obion County, voters will have the chance to decide eight contested city elections, that includes Union City, Woodland Mills, Hornbeak, Samburg and Troy.

A portion of Obion Countians will also cast votes in the District 76 State Representative race to succeed Andy Holt.

Live election returns from Obion and Weakley County can be heard tonight on Mix 101.3 WCMT starting at 7:00.