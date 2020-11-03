Today’s Election Day in Weakley County and across the state and nation with the State and Federal General Election and Municipal Election.
The ten election polls in Weakley County will be open from 8:00 until 7:00 with voters voting at their precinct location. Voters will not vote at the Election Commission Office or the Martin City Masonic Lodge today.
A list of voting precinct locations is posted below.
Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says Absentee By-Mail ballots may be mailed with a first-class stamp at the Dresden Post Office before 3:00 this afternoon. A representative from the county election commission will pick up ballots directly from the post office to ensure they are received by the close of polls tonight.
State races include the 24th District State Senate with Republican incumbent John Stevens, of Huntingdon, facing Independent challenger Yahweh Yahweh, of Humboldt, and the 76th District State Representative race between Republican Tandy Darby, of Greenfield, and Independent Jeff Washburn, of Dresden.
Weakley County Polling Places
1A – Palmersville Fire Station, Palmersville
1B – Latham Fire Station, Dresden
2A – Gleason Community Center, Gleason
3A – Greenfield First Baptist Church, Greenfield
4A – Sharon First Baptist Church
5A – Martin Church of Christ, Martin
6A – Trinity Presbyterian Church, Martin
7A – Shepherd’s Field Church, Martin
8A – Martin First United Methodist Church, Martin
9A – Dresden First United Methodist Church, Dresden