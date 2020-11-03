Today’s Election Day in Weakley County and across the state and nation with the State and Federal General Election and Municipal Election.

The ten election polls in Weakley County will be open from 8:00 until 7:00 with voters voting at their precinct location. Voters will not vote at the Election Commission Office or the Martin City Masonic Lodge today.

A list of voting precinct locations is posted below.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says Absentee By-Mail ballots may be mailed with a first-class stamp at the Dresden Post Office before 3:00 this afternoon. A representative from the county election commission will pick up ballots directly from the post office to ensure they are received by the close of polls tonight.

State races include the 24th District State Senate with Republican incumbent John Stevens, of Huntingdon, facing Independent challenger Yahweh Yahweh, of Humboldt, and the 76th District State Representative race between Republican Tandy Darby, of Greenfield, and Independent Jeff Washburn, of Dresden.

Weakley County Polling Places

1A – Palmersville Fire Station, Palmersville

1B – Latham Fire Station, Dresden

2A – Gleason Community Center, Gleason

3A – Greenfield First Baptist Church, Greenfield

4A – Sharon First Baptist Church

5A – Martin Church of Christ, Martin

6A – Trinity Presbyterian Church, Martin

7A – Shepherd’s Field Church, Martin

8A – Martin First United Methodist Church, Martin

9A – Dresden First United Methodist Church, Dresden