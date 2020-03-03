Today is election day in Weakley County and across the state with the Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary.

On the Republican ballot for the Presidential Preference Primary, voters will vote for a Republican candidate for President and 14 delegates. On the Democratic ballot, voters will vote for a Democratic candidate for President.

In the County Primary, on the Republican ballot, voters will vote for District 7 County Commissioner with Beth VanCleave the only candidate on the ballot, and District 1 Constable with Steven Todd the only candidate appearing on the ballot.

There are not Democratic candidates on the County Primary ballot.

Election polls in Weakley County will be open from 8:00 until 7:00 with voters voting at their precinct location:

1A – Palmersville Fire Station

1B – Latham Fire Station

2A – Gleason Community Building

3A – Greenfield First Baptist Church

4A – Sharon First Baptist Church

5A – Martin Church of Christ

6A – Trinity Presbyterian Church in Martin

7A – Shepherd’s Field Church in Martin

8A – Martin First United Methodist Church

9A – Dresden First United Methodist Church