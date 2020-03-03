Today is election day in Weakley County and across the state with the Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary.
On the Republican ballot for the Presidential Preference Primary, voters will vote for a Republican candidate for President and 14 delegates. On the Democratic ballot, voters will vote for a Democratic candidate for President.
In the County Primary, on the Republican ballot, voters will vote for District 7 County Commissioner with Beth VanCleave the only candidate on the ballot, and District 1 Constable with Steven Todd the only candidate appearing on the ballot.
There are not Democratic candidates on the County Primary ballot.
Election polls in Weakley County will be open from 8:00 until 7:00 with voters voting at their precinct location:
1A – Palmersville Fire Station
1B – Latham Fire Station
2A – Gleason Community Building
3A – Greenfield First Baptist Church
4A – Sharon First Baptist Church
5A – Martin Church of Christ
6A – Trinity Presbyterian Church in Martin
7A – Shepherd’s Field Church in Martin
8A – Martin First United Methodist Church
9A – Dresden First United Methodist Church