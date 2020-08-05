Thursday is Election Day with voters going to the polls to vote in the Weakley County General Election and Republican and Democratic Primaries.

In the Weakley County General Election, the only contested race on the ballot is between Beth VanCleave and Whitney Stover for the unexpired term of District 7 County Commission.

Steven Totty is unopposed for the unexpired term of District 5 County Commission, David Tuck is unopposed for his re-election for Property Assessor, and Steven Todd is unopposed for the unexpired term of District 1 Constable.

For Weakley County School Board, all candidates are running unopposed for re-election: Gath Meeks for District 1; Jeff Floyd for District 3; Kim Longacre for District 5; Doug Sims for District 7; and Josh Moore for District 9.

Meanwhile, in the Republican Primary, for 24th District State Senate, Casey Hood of Obion County challenges incumbent John Stevens of Carroll County.

Running for 76th District State Representative are Tandy Darby, Dennis Doster, and David Hawks, all of Weakley County, John McMahan, of Obion County, and Keith Priestley, of Carroll County.

U.S. Senate and U.S. Congress races are also on tomorrow’s ballot.

Election coverage begins Thursday night at 7:00 on MIX 101.3.