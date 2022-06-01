Election Forum set for June 9 at UT Martin

The University of Tennessee System is partnering with the USA TODAY Network Tennessee to host a series of election forums across the state for the 2022 election.

Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and congress have been invited to participate.

UT Martin will be the host site for the June 9 election forum.

The forum will be held at 7:00 in the Boling University Center’s Watkins Auditorium. Admission is free, but tickets are required. You may reserve your seat at https://bit.ly/3N7D8uN.