Election officials in Obion County are not sure as to when, two special elections will take place.

The elections are now needed to replace the seat of 77th District State Representative Bill Sanderson, who submitted his resignation last Tuesday in Nashville.

In an interview last week, Sanderson told Thunderbolt News his resignation would be effective immediately, but reports now indicate the effective date is not until September 5th.

Election Administrator Leigh Schlager spoke about the process of the special elections in the county.

Ms. Schlager explained the time period for interested candidates and some of the voting protocol.

Depending on the call date from the Governor’s Office, Ms. Schlager said the possible timing to conduct the voting could come close to the Thanksgiving or Christmas season.

Special elections for the 77th District seat will also take place in Lake and Dyer County.