Election Return Numbers for Obion County Contested Races

Several contested city and town races were on the ballot for Tuesday’s election in Obion County.

In Union City, Hal Mosier gained a seat as Union City Councilman for Ward 1, defeating Cody Martin by a vote of 169-to-136.

In Ward 4, Jim Rippy retained his Council seat with a 143-94 win over Ethan McGee.

In the Union City School Board at-large race, it was Dr. John Clendenin maintaining his seat with a 1,489-to-423 win over Mack Moore.

In the race for Mayor in Obion, incumbent Rodney Underwood defeated Angela Beemer 166-to-123.

Ten candidates were on the ballot for six seats in the Councilman race in Obion.

Those earning a board seat were Patsy Barker with 184 votes, Susie Evan 176, Terry Ledbetter 156, Shane DePriest 150, Dawn Priest 149 and Steve Sherfield 143.

Also on the ballot, Betsy Long had 124, Bobby Lucas 122, Butch Taylor 108 and Richard Lyons 107.

Seven individuals were on the ballot for the six Alderman seats in Kenton.

Winners included Harlod Banks with 122 votes, Glen Zarecor 106, Wade Simpson 105, Shelia Barnes 98, Jesse Griggs 94 and Tim Johns 91. Also on the ballot was Steve Hilton with 74 votes.

Obion County recorded 7,874 total votes for the State and Federal General Election, with 4,019 of those coming on election day.