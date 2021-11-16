Electric Vehicle Megasite in West Tennessee Calls for Planning and Preparation

The announcement by Ford Motor Company to build electric vehicles and batteries in West Tennessee has lawmakers preparing for possible issues.

Plans call for the Memphis Regional Megasite to be transformed into a $5.6 billion dollar industrial complex called “Blue Oval City”.

Along with the announcement comes the need for an initial 5,800 new workers to fill the needed positions.

Tennessee lawmakers met in a recent special session to discuss the new automobile industry.

77th District State Representative Rusty Grills said the influx of jobs will bring an influx of needs.(AUDIO)

With vehicle fuel sales providing revenue to build roads and bridges, Representative Grills said electric vehicles will also have to bear road repair responsibilities.

Grills said he expects discussion on the electric vehicles to be included when law makers return to session next year.