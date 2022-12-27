Electrical Issue Being Blamed on Fatal Christmas Eve Fire in Hickman

An electrical problem is being blamed on a fatal fire in Hickman, which claimed the life of a small child on Christmas Eve.

Hickman Fire Chief John Amberg said his department, along with Fulton County Fire and Rescue, responded to a fire call at 1112 Walker Avenue around 9:30.

At the scene, reports said heavy smoke was coming from the residence with the rear area engulfed in flames.

Seven occupants had made an exit of the home, and had informed firefighters that a 21-month old male was still in the living room area.

Attempts by firefighters to enter both the front and rear of the home were unsuccessful, as the metal roof had begun to fall into the home.

Fire department reports said equipment was brought to the scene to raise the fallen roofing, with the body of the child discovered and the Fulton County Coroner called to the scene.

Reports said power glitches during the day had caused the heating unit to malfunction, with the home lights going off as the fire was discovered.

Firefighters, along with police, ambulance personnel, and the State Fire Marshall’s Office, were on the scene for about seven hours.