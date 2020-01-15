Courthouse officials in Fulton County have been forced to temporarily move their court proceedings, due to an inoperable elevator.

During Tuesday’s county Fiscal Court meeting, administrative assistant Tommy Hodges said the cost to repair the 30-year old elevator was approximately $32,000.

Due to the loss of service for the next month, Fulton County District Court was scheduled to be held across the street in the Methodist Church fellowship hall.

During discussion of the issue, Sheriff Derrick Goodson said he felt the time had come to request the Administrative Office of the Courts for a new facility.

The Sheriff then informed board members of another incident in the courtroom the previous day.

Board members took the request under advisement, then agreed to proceed with the repair of the elevator.