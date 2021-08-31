Eleven men charged in West Tennessee human trafficking operation

Eleven men are charged with seeking illicit sex from minors after a two-day joint undercover operation by the TBI and Jackson Police Department.

On August 26th and 27th, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in West Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.

The focus of the operation was to identify those seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors and recover potential victims of human trafficking.

As a result of the operation, authorities arrested 11 men with each booked into the Madison County or Chester County Jail on $100,000 bond and held at the Chester County Jail.

A judge later lowered the bond for Gene Depriest to $10,000.

Those arrested include:

Christopher Clark, age 24, Milan: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Gene Depriest, age 79, Waverly: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Charles Dunigan, age 36, Jackson: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor, Simple Possession of Marijuana

Rickius Grant, age 25, West Memphis, AR: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (2 counts), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Simple Possession of Marijuana

Troyce Hudson, age 46, Jackson: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Shravan Niranjan, age 43, Collierville: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Brian Patterson, age 50, Trezevant: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (2 counts)

Dustin Smith, age 32, Drummonds: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Brandon Williams, age 39, Bartlett: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Clyde Willis, age 40, Jackson: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (2 counts)

Micah Wilson, age 51, Trenton: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

The investigation remains ongoing, with additional charges pending.