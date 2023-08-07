Eleven Skyhawks earn All-Conference honors from Phil Steele publication

In a release of its annual preseason predictions, Phil Steele has named 11 UT Martin football players to its 2023 Big South-OVC Football Association Preseason All-Conference teams.

With Phil Steele picking four all-conference teams for the newly founded Big South-OVC Football Association, UT Martin had 11 individuals garner 13 spots on the publication’s preseason teams.

Representing the Skyhawk offense was running back Sam Franklin, offensive tackle Lamar Morgan, tight end DJ Nelson, offensive tackle Gavin Olson, and wide receiver DeVonte Tanksley.

The UT Martin defense was highlighted by defensive back Oshae Baker, outside linebacker Giovanni Davis, defensive end Daylan Dotson, safety Carson Evans, defensive tackle Jay Rogers, and linebacker Tevin Shipp.

The publication named Southeast Missouri running back Geno Hess as the league’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Gardner-Webb defensive end Ty French was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year.

First Team

WR | DeVonte Tanksley

TE | DJ Nelson

OL | Lamar Morgan

OL | Gavin Olson

DE | Daylan Dotson

All-Purpose | Oshae Baker

Second Team

RB | Sam Franklin

DB | Oshae Baker

Third Team

DT | Jay Rogers

PR | Oshae Baker

Fourth Team

DL | Giovanni Davis

LB | Tevin Shipp

S | Carson Evans

