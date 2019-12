Officials from the Town of Troy are hoping an enhanced feature at Trojan Park will lead to a healthier community.

City Recorder Johnny McTurner told Thunderbolt News about an upgrade to the existing walking track.

McTurner said the project has been in the planning phase for some time, and is now set to become a reality.

With the construction of the new walking track, McTurner said Trojan Park will be a showcase of how the new product is designed and used.