The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the names of those selected to participate in this years state elk hunts.

TWRA reports said 8,450 people registered for the hunts, which began in 2009.

By computer drawing, seven individuals were selected to take part in the “archery only” hunts of September 29th thru October 5th.

Six individuals, including David Pruitt of Jackson, were chosen for the “gun, muzzleloader or archery” hunt on the dates of October 13th thru the 19th.

A seventh elk permit was presented to a non-governmental organizational, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation.

Hunters across the state had the opportunity to purchase $10 chances for the hunt, with 22,484 sold.

TWRA reports said Scott Thomas, of Cleveland, was the winner, with the $224,840 raised in the raffle designated for the elk restoration program.

