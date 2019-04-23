An elk tag for the 2019 Tennessee elk hunt will be available again this year through a raffle to be held by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation.

The grand prize winner will have the opportunity to participate in the October rifle elk hunt in the Elk Hunting Zone at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

In addition to the elk tag, the grand prize winner will also receive a hunting rifle and scope, and the option to have it filmed for an episode of The Best of the West Outdoor television series.

TWRA reports said last year’s elk hunt raffle generated $224,840 in revenue.

A single ticket is $20, three tickets are available for $50, and 10 can be purchased for $100 and are on sale now until August 2nd.