Elvis Presley’s home in Memphis was hit by vandals late Monday night.

The Commercial Appeal reported the wall in front of Graceland was vandalized by paintings of Black Lives Matter, and other graffiti against President Trump and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Vandals used black, orange and pink paint to place slogans on the landmark wall, that also included “defund police”.

City officials also discovered the same type graffiti on the Levitt Shell amphitheater located in Overton Park.

Workers were on the scene Tuesday cleaning off the graffiti on the wall and sidewalk.