EMA, NWS still in storm damage assessment phase in Weakley County

Emergency Management officials and the National Weather Service are still in the assessment phase following last week’s deadly storm.

A Weakley County woman was killed in last Tuesday’s severe thunderstorm which brought down trees and power lines causing over 20,000 residents to be without power in Northwest Tennessee.

Weakley County EMA Director Ray Wiggington says when it comes to lives and property, it doesn’t matter if it’s straight-line winds or a tornado.

Wiggington says 10 buildings were damaged in last week’s storm, with four completely destroyed.