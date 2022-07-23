Emergency funds awarded to Calloway County for recently completed Clayton Creek Bridge

Calloway County is receiving $200,000 dollars in County Road Aid Emergency Funds for the recently completed Clayton Creek Bridge.

A project was authorized to provide Calloway County with emergency funding for construction of a new bridge on Outland School Road located just north of Old Salem Road.

The New Clayton Creek Bridge was completed and opened to traffic July 6th.

The award will go toward the $515,000 dollars spent on the project by the Calloway County Fiscal Court.