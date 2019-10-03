Martin Fire, Rescue, and EMS personnel responded to a minor gas leak Thursday morning at Martin Primary School.

According to Chief Jamie Summers, just after 7:00, the Martin Fire Department received a call from the school that an odor of natural gas was detected in one of the classrooms on the north end of the building.

Chief Summers says a full response was activated due to the location and the safety of the children.

According to Chief Summers, leak detection equipment found no leaking gas in the classroom, but an investigation revealed a small leak on the exterior of an HVAC unit on the roof.

The valve to the unit was cut off and Weakley County School System maintenance personnel repaired the problem.

Chief Summers says students were not in any danger and that the staff at the Martin Primary School acted promptly in evacuating the room as a precaution and notifying emergency services.