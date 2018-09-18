A test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts system originally scheduled for Thursday has been postponed because of current efforts to respond to Hurricane Florence.

Weakley County Emergency Management Director Dustin Kemp says the test was scheduled as part of this month’s Disaster Preparedness Month.

The two tests are now scheduled for October 3rd at 1:18pm and 1:20pm.

The nationwide test will be the fourth for EAS and the first for WEA.

Broadcast EAS participants, including radio, TV, cable TV, satellite TV and radio, and wireline video providers, will receive and rebroadcast the test message, which lasts about a minute.

Cell towers will transmit the WEA test for about 30 minutes. WEA-compatible cell phones in range of a tower of a WEA participating provider will switch on and receive the WEA test message.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...