A Fulton woman was charged with employee theft at a Fulton convenience store.

Police reports said officers were called to Pockets, on West Highland Drive, where 22 year old Sabrina Gater was speaking with a manager.

The report said Ms. Gater admitted to taking about $400 from the store, by making false returns on items and pocketing the money.

Following written statements from both Ms. Gater, and the store manager, a charge of theft by unlawful taking under $500 was issued.