An employee of a Union City business has admitted to taking cash and merchandise from the store.

Union City police reports said officers were called to Goody’s, on West Reelfoot Avenue, in reference to an employee theft.

At the scene, Ryan Collins, of the district area assett protection, and store manager Brenda Zeno, told officers that 18 year old Justice Johnson had either concealed cash from the register, or concealed clothing on her person or in store bags, when leaving the business.

After Miranda Rights were read to Ms. Johnson, she admitted to taking both cash and clothing from the store between the period of December 3rd of 2018 and January 29th.

The value of the cash and merchandise was listed at around $3,500.

Ms. Johnson was taken into custody on charges of theft over $2,500.