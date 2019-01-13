Two people were assaulted during an armed robbery in Western Kentucky Saturday night.

Carlisle County Sheriff’s reports said around 10:00, an unknown male entered the A1 Liquor Store, at 510 US Hwy 51 in Bardwell, produced a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.

Two female employees were physically assaulted by the suspect, with one transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.

The employees said the robber was wearing a black hooded top, blue jeans, work boots, gloves, and a face mask.

The suspect exited the store and fled west on foot, and may have been operating a White full sized four door Chevrolet pickup truck.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Department.