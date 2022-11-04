Employees Recognized For Department Contributions at Obion County Sheriff’s Office

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has recognized two of their employees.

Correctional officer Maggie Cunningham, and deputy Justin Hardin, were recently named “Spotlight Employees” due to their contributions to the department and county.

Ms. Cunninghan has served at the Obion County Jail for less than a year, but has 17 prior years in the Tennessee State Prison System.

Deputy Harden began as a jailer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in 2010, and later graduated from the

Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2013.

Harden was hired as a road deputy for Obion County in June of 2021.

Photos of Maggie Cunningham and Deputy Justin Harden have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.