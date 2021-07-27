Employers Responsible for Workers in Extreme Outdoor Heat

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet has issued an advisory to employers, to maintain responsibilities of those working in hot weather conditions.

Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link said employers are responsible for workplace safety hazard laws, which includes extreme heat conditions.

With heat index values forecast over 100-degrees for the next couple of days, outdoor workers are reminded to consume plenty of water, with rest and shade recommended.

All workers on outdoor projects are also required to know the symptoms of heat stroke, and how to address someone who may have become to hot.

Signs of heat exhaustion includes fatigue, dizziness, headaches along with slurred speech and nausea.