UT Martin’s 15th-annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to fight hunger will be November 17th in the Student Life Center.

Empty Bowls started locally in 2003 to support relief efforts by We Care Ministries.

Event Director and UTM associate professor of art David McBeth, along with student and alumni volunteers, will hand-craft 1,500 ceramic bowls to celebrate the event’s 15th year.

Attendees receive a standard-sized bowl to take home after donating $15 to the cause. Larger bowls will also be available for suggested donation amounts. Guests can then enjoy an all-you-can-eat soup lunch provided by community members and organizations.

This year’s event also includes a silent auction of specialty bowls featuring unique designs and colors.

Attendees can make donations by cash, check, or charge with all donations going to We Care Ministries.

