UT Martin’s 15th-annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to fight hunger in Martin and Weakley County is Saturday from 11:00 to 1:00 in the Student Life Center.

Event Director and UTM associate professor of art David McBeth says Empty Bowls started locally to support relief efforts by We Care Ministries.

McBeth, along with student and alumni volunteers, will hand-craft 1,500 ceramic bowls to celebrate the event’s 15th year.

Attendees receive a standard-sized bowl to take home after donating $15 to the cause.

McBeth says the event works in a simple way.

Larger bowls will be available for suggested donation amounts.

This year’s event also includes a silent auction of specialty bowls featuring unique designs and colors.

Attendees can make donations by cash, check, or charge with all donations going to We Care Ministries.

